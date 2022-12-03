Preseason Standout Gets Long-Awaited Chance

NASHVILLE – Julius Chestnut made the Tennessee Titans’ roster at the start of this season.

It is possible that he could make his NFL debut – finally – this Sunday when the Titans (7-4) play at Philadelphia.

Chestnut, a running back out of Sacred Heart University, was one of two players franchise officials designated Saturday as standard elevations from the practice squad for this week’s game against the Eagles (10-1). As such, he is available to be included on the 48-man gameday roster.

Also designated was Davontae Harris. It is the second time in three games for Harris, a fifth-year veteran who has played for six different teams. He played 10 snaps on special teams and was credited with one tackle during the Nov. 17 victory at Green Bay.

Both automatically will revert to the practice squad on Monday.

Chestnut’s elevation is tied to the fact that Hassan Haskins, another rookie running back, was ruled out Saturday because of a hip injury. Haskins, who has appeared in every game this year, was added to the injury report Friday because of a hip issue that limited his participation in the day’s workout. He initially was given a “questionable” designation.

Chestnut (5-foot-11, 228 pounds) rushed for 106 yards and one touchdown on 26 carries during the preseason. Only quarterback Malik Willis had more rushing yards in those three contests. Chestnut also caught three passes for 22 yards and was heavily involved in special teams.

That performance earned him a spot on the initial 53-man roster. He was inactive for the first three games, however, and was waived ahead of the Week 4 matchup against Indianapolis. Once he cleared waivers, he was signed to the practice squad, where he has been ever since.

“I think he runs physical,” coach Mike Vrabel said during training camp. “He's done a nice job on special teams. He finishes when he doesn't have the football. I think he plays fast when he doesn't have the football and trying to go out and help somebody else.”

Now, he finally will get a chance to show what he can do in the regular season.