Dupree Has Chance to Face Former Team

NASHVILLE – In the seven games he has played for the Tennessee Titans this season, Bud Dupree almost exclusively has moved in one direction. Forward.

Wednesday, he made progress in that same way as he works to go from injured reserve to the active roster.

The Titans designated Dupree for return to practice, which means he can take part in workouts as franchise medical personnel continue to evaluate his health. The team has three weeks before it must make a final decision on whether to put him on the active roster or leave him on injured reserve to stay but could add him to the active roster as soon as this weekend.

Of course, there is plenty of motivation for him to want to get back on the field as soon as possible. The Titans (9-4) play the Steelers (6-6-1) in Pittsburgh on Sunday. Dupree spent the first six years of his career with the Steelers – and notched 39 1/2 sacks – before he signed with Tennessee as a free agent prior to this season.

“We’ll see where he is and see how he responds and then make a decision going into the weekend,” coach Mike Vrabel said.

Last week, Tennessee made the same move with three players, including wide receiver Julio Jones. All three played in Sunday’s 20-0 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Dupree went on injured reserve on Nov. 20 after he sustained an abdominal injury on his first snap against the New Orleans Saints. He also missed three games earlier in the season due to issues related to his recovery from reconstructive knee surgery in Dec. 2020.

It is no secret what the Titans expect of Dupree. He has been on the field for 247 snaps this season, and more than 90 percent of the time he rushed the passer, per TruMedia. He has just one sack and 12 pressures and has been credited with seven tackles. He also batted one pass.

By comparison, Harold Landry, who leads Tennessee with 11 sacks, has rushed the passer on 79.8 percent of his snaps.