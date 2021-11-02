Skip to main content
    November 2, 2021
    Derrick Henry, Adrian Peterson, D'Onta Foreman, Mekhi Sargent

    Titans Double Up on RB Additions

    Adrian Peterson and D'Onta Foreman added to the practice squad to help offset Derrick Henry's absence.
    There is no running back the Tennessee Titans could have signed to adequately replace Derrick Henry.

    So, they brought in more than one.

    Adrian Peterson and D’Onta Foreman were among four players the Titans added their practice squad on Tuesday. The expectation is that Peterson, one of the NFL’s all-time leading rushers, will be signed to the active roster in the coming days and will be in the lineup Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Whether Foreman is a complementary piece or a fallback option remains to be seen.

    The moves were a direct reaction to Monday’s announcement that Henry needed surgery to repair a foot injury and could miss the remainder of the season.

    Defensive back Nate Brooks and defensive lineman Niles Scott also were added to the practice squad. Running back Mekhi Sargent, defensive lineman Caruan Reid and defensive tackle Eli Ankou were released from the practice squad.

    Peterson’s addition was widely reported a day earlier, and the three-time rushing champion confirmed the news on Twitter. At 36 years old, he is three years removed from his last 1,000-yard season, and it has been six years since the last time he led the league in rushing.

    He is fifth in NFL history with 14,820 career rushing yards, fourth with 118 career rushing touchdowns and – along with Henry – one of eight backs ever to rush for 2,000 yards in a season.

    Foreman, 25, spent time with the Titans last season and rushed for 95 yards on 22 carries over six games. He was third among the team’s running backs in carries and yards. At 6-foot-1, 236 pounds, he is the closest thing to Henry among the team’s current running backs in stature.

    Sargent, an undrafted rookie out of Iowa, was Tennessee’s leading rusher in the preseason and made the active roster at the start of the season. He was released last week and signed to the practice squad on Saturday.

    Without Henry, though, franchise officials have made it clear that they are more interested in players with experience at that spot.

    Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (45) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
