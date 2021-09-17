Latest Kicker Addition Not New to Titans

Ryan Santoso, now on the practice squad, served as a kickoff specialist for three games during the 2019 season.

The Tennessee Titans have gone through so many kickers since the start of the 2019 season that they have started to recycle them.

Friday, they signed Ryan Santoso to their practice squad as insurance against any performance or health issues with Randy Bullock.

Santoso was one of five kickers who spent time with Tennessee during the 2019 season but the only one of the five who never attempted any placekicks. He appeared in three games as a kickoff specialist but was released after only 53 percent of his kicks reached the end zone.

To make room on the practice squad, tackle Christian DiLauro was released.

Santoso kicked for the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. He was 2-2 on field goals and 1-2 on PATs but was released on Tuesday. Carolina acquired him late in August via a trade with the New York Giants. He spent all of last season on the Giants’ practice squad but did not appear in a game.

Bullock was signed to the Titans’ active roster from the practice squad on Tuesday, a day after Michael Badgley was released. Assuming he kicks in Sunday’s game at Seattle, Bullock will be Tennessee’s eighth different placekicker in 34 regular season games.

Badgley had the job in last Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals but missed one of his two PATs and his only field goal attempt.

“We obviously have to find a way to find a kicker that can come in and be consistent for us,” special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman said. “We’ve got to turn every leaf over and see what we can get.

“We’re going to go with (Bullock). We thought (Bullock) had a really good practice beforehand and his tryout, did really well for us (Wednesday). … We’re excited for him, and hopefully we can get that consistency with him.”

But they have added Santoso, just in case.