Titans Add Two Defensive Linemen

Abry Jones and Trevon Coley are proven NFL veterans who each weigh in excess of 300 pounds.
The Tennessee Titans signed a pair and released a pair of veteran defensive linemen Thursday.

Trevon Coley and Abry Jones each agreed to terms. To make room on the 90-man roster, Daylon Mack and Julian Taylor were waived.

Presumably, Coley and Jones will be among those who battle to ultimately fill the spot created by the free-agent departure of DaQuan Jones, who signed with the Carolina Panthers.

Coley has played in 44 career games with 31 starts in four seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2016-18), Indianapolis Colts (2019) and Arizona Cardinals this past season. The 6-foot-1, 311-pounder has 95 tackles and 3 1/2 sacks in those games. Undrafted out of Florida Atlantic in 2016, he initially signed with the Rams. He’s also had brief stints with Washington and the New York Jets.

Jones has played in 105 games in his career. He’s spent each of his eight NFL seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars after going undrafted in 2013. The 6-foot-4, 311-pound Jones has registered 186 tackles and 9.5 sacks for his career. Jones played collegiately at the University of Georgia.

Mack signed a futures contract with the Titans this past January, and Taylor signed with the team in late February.

Mack, undrafted in 2019, has appeared in just one NFL game. That was in 2019 with the Baltimore Ravens. Taylor spent each of the last three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. A seventh-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the 6-foot-5, 280-pounder played in 12 games with the 49ers and recorded 13 tackles and a fumble recovery. He spent the entire 2020 season on the Physically unable to perform list before the team released him in November.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Abry Jones (95) during the first half at Nissan Stadium.
