Offensive Lineman Claimed off Waivers

The Tennessee Titans made a change on their offensive line Monday.

Tennessee claimed offensive lineman Carson Green off waivers from the Houston Texans. In a corresponding move, guard Derwin Gray was released.

Green (6-foot-6, 320 pounds) was undrafted in 2021 out of Texas A&M, where he was a three-year starter and a Second Team All-SEC selection as a senior. He spent all of last season on the Texans’ practice squad and re-signed with that team in March.

Houston waived him on Friday.

The majority of Green’s playing time in college was at right tackle. The Titans, of course, are in search of a starter at that position but have two Day Two draft picks – Dillon Radunz (second round, 2021) and Nicholas Petit-Frere (third round, 2022) – as well as a veteran free agent – Jamarco Jones – already competing for that spot.

Tennessee also needs a starter at left guard. Radunz and Jones figure to get a look at that spot as well.

A seventh-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2019, Gray first joined the Titans when they claimed him off waivers from the Steelers late in the 2021 preseason. He was released in the final cuts before the regular season, brought back in mid-October as a member of the practice squad and remained there for the rest of the season.

In January, he was one of the first players Tennessee signed to a futures contract for 2022.

Gray (6-foot-4, 320 pounds) appeared in five games as a backup with the Steelers in 2020 after he spent all of his rookie year on their practice squad. He went to Jacksonville last December when the Jaguars claimed him after Pittsburgh waived him.