Skip to main content
Offensive Lineman Claimed off Waivers

Offensive Lineman Claimed off Waivers

Carson Green, a three-year starter at right tackle for Texas A&M, spent all of last season on the Houston Texans' practice squad.

Christoper Hanewinckel/USA Today Sports

Carson Green, a three-year starter at right tackle for Texas A&M, spent all of last season on the Houston Texans' practice squad.

The Tennessee Titans made a change on their offensive line Monday.

Tennessee claimed offensive lineman Carson Green off waivers from the Houston Texans. In a corresponding move, guard Derwin Gray was released.

Green (6-foot-6, 320 pounds) was undrafted in 2021 out of Texas A&M, where he was a three-year starter and a Second Team All-SEC selection as a senior. He spent all of last season on the Texans’ practice squad and re-signed with that team in March.

Houston waived him on Friday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The majority of Green’s playing time in college was at right tackle. The Titans, of course, are in search of a starter at that position but have two Day Two draft picks – Dillon Radunz (second round, 2021) and Nicholas Petit-Frere (third round, 2022) – as well as a veteran free agent – Jamarco Jones – already competing for that spot.

Tennessee also needs a starter at left guard. Radunz and Jones figure to get a look at that spot as well.

A seventh-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2019, Gray first joined the Titans when they claimed him off waivers from the Steelers late in the 2021 preseason. He was released in the final cuts before the regular season, brought back in mid-October as a member of the practice squad and remained there for the rest of the season.

In January, he was one of the first players Tennessee signed to a futures contract for 2022.

Gray (6-foot-4, 320 pounds) appeared in five games as a backup with the Steelers in 2020 after he spent all of his rookie year on their practice squad. He went to Jacksonville last December when the Jaguars claimed him after Pittsburgh waived him.

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing before their game against the Seahawks at Lumen Field Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Wash.
News

Downing Looks for Better First Quarters in Second Season as OC

By David Boclair26 minutes ago
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub #8 scrambles to get away from Tennessee Titans linebacker Rocky Calmus #54 during the 2nd half of the Falcons game against the Tennessee Titans at the Georgia Dome. The Titans defeated the Falcons 24-21.
News

Two Former Titans on College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

By David Boclair2 hours ago
Atlanta Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser (86) shown on the field during Falcons OTA at the Falcons Training Complex.
News

Firkser a Voice of Experience for Falcons

By David Boclair21 hours ago
Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. (51) celebrates his interception during the second quarter at SoFI Stadium Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif.
News

Long Aims to be on Short List of NFL's Best Linebackers

By David Boclair23 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys running backs coach Gary Brown talks with running back DeMarco Murray (29) during a timeout from the game against the St. Louis Rams at AT&T Stadium.
News

Late Oilers RB Remembered in Hometown

By David BoclairJun 4, 2022
Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary (21) warms up during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Bowen: McCreary's Approach 'Unrealistic' for a Rookie

By David BoclairJun 4, 2022
Tennessee Titans running back D'onta Foreman (7) walks the field before facing the Texans at NRG Stadium Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
News

Foreman Finally Has Time to Fit In

By David BoclairJun 4, 2022
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Josh Malone (86) pulls in a catch during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Malone Eyes Career Turnaround with Titans

By David BoclairJun 3, 2022