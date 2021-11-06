Another RB Added to Active Roster

The Tennessee Titans will have options at running back on Sunday night.

Saturday, franchise officials signed D’Onta Foreman to the active roster from the practice squad. The move comes a day after they did the same with Adrian Peterson. Foreman and Peterson each were signed to the practice squad on Monday, a day before Derrick Henry underwent surgery to repair a broken bone in his foot.

The Titans also made the following moves:

• Inside linebacker Jayon Brown and offensive lineman Aaron Brewer were returned to the active roster from injured reserve

• Fullback Khari Blasingame was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury

• Outside linebacker John Simon was waived from the active roster

• Offensive lineman Daniel Munyer and linebacker Dylan Cole were signed to the practice squad

• Cole and cornerback Chris Jones were designated as standard elevations from the practice squad to the active for Sunday’s game (both will return automatically to the practice squad on Sunday).

Foreman joins Peterson and two others in the running back group as Tennessee moves forward without Henry, the two-time NFL rushing champion and an early contender for Most Valuable Player this season.

The 25-year-old played six games for the Titans last season during which he rushed for 95 yards on 22 carries and caught one pass for five yards and a touchdown. It was his first regular-season action since 2018, when he played one game for Houston.

Foreman spent time in the preseason with the Atlanta Falcons and their head coach, Arthur Smith, who was Tennessee’s offensive coordinator last season.

“Foreman’s got some experience in this system,” current offensive coordinator Todd Downing said. “His time in Atlanta carried over, obviously, from a verbiage standpoint. So, I think he acclimated pretty quickly or was able to catch back up pretty quickly.”