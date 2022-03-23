Special Teamer Returns on One-Year Deal

Like so many other members of the 2021 Tennessee Titans, Dylan Cole did not get a full season’s worth of work.

He had a big moment, though.

On the opening kickoff of the second half on Nov. 14 against New Orleans, his second appearance of the season, Cole forced a fumble, which the Titans recovered. Five plays later they scored a touchdown and built a 14-point lead en route to their sixth straight victory.

Wednesday, the Titans re-signed Cole to a one-year deal that – at least – provides him the opportunity for a full offseason of work. He adds depth to the linebacker group and likely will figure prominently in the special teams plan.

Cole, 27, appeared in the final nine games last season and logged more special teams snaps than all but seven others. He finished third on the team with 10 special teams tackles and added six tackles, one quarterback pressure and one pass defensed on defense.

Tennessee first signed him to the practice squad in mid-October but released him two weeks later. They brought him back to the practice squad and immediately designated him as a gameday elevation to the active roster on Nov. 6. He made his Titans debut the next day in a prime-time victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Undrafted out of Missouri State in 2017, Cole spent four years with the Houston Texans. For three years, his workload was split almost equally between defense and special teams. In 2020, he played almost six games – exclusively on special teams – before he spent the rest of that season on the Reserve—COVID-19 list.