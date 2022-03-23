Skip to main content
Special Teamer Returns on One-Year Deal

Special Teamer Returns on One-Year Deal

Dylan Cole played in the final nine games of the 2021 NFL season after having spent his first four years with the Houston Texans.

Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA Today Network

Dylan Cole played in the final nine games of the 2021 NFL season after having spent his first four years with the Houston Texans.

Like so many other members of the 2021 Tennessee Titans, Dylan Cole did not get a full season’s worth of work.

He had a big moment, though.

On the opening kickoff of the second half on Nov. 14 against New Orleans, his second appearance of the season, Cole forced a fumble, which the Titans recovered. Five plays later they scored a touchdown and built a 14-point lead en route to their sixth straight victory.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Wednesday, the Titans re-signed Cole to a one-year deal that – at least – provides him the opportunity for a full offseason of work. He adds depth to the linebacker group and likely will figure prominently in the special teams plan.

Cole, 27, appeared in the final nine games last season and logged more special teams snaps than all but seven others. He finished third on the team with 10 special teams tackles and added six tackles, one quarterback pressure and one pass defensed on defense.

Tennessee first signed him to the practice squad in mid-October but released him two weeks later. They brought him back to the practice squad and immediately designated him as a gameday elevation to the active roster on Nov. 6. He made his Titans debut the next day in a prime-time victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Undrafted out of Missouri State in 2017, Cole spent four years with the Houston Texans. For three years, his workload was split almost equally between defense and special teams. In 2020, he played almost six games – exclusively on special teams – before he spent the rest of that season on the Reserve—COVID-19 list. 

Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard (31) takes the field before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium.
GM Report

Byard Agrees to Restructure Contract

By John Glennon4 hours ago
A Tennessee Titans helmet lays on the sidelines during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
News

Free Agent D-Lineman Signs with Raiders

By David Boclair16 hours ago
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) on the sideline during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium.
News

Julio Jones Draws Plenty of Interest -- From Other Players

By David Boclair19 hours ago
Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson talks with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium.
News

The Latest on the Salary Cap Situation

By John Glennon20 hours ago
Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper (81) misses a catch during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium.
News

Quarterback Connection Helped Titans Land Hooper

By David BoclairMar 21, 2022
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith laughs withy quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) after practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Mariota Reunites with a Former Titans Coordinator

By David BoclairMar 21, 2022
Los Angeles Rams receiver Robert Woods (2) looks on during a joint practice against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Center Stage+

The Robert Woods Trade: Reasons for Optimism, Pessimism

By John GlennonMar 21, 2022
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay congratulates wide receiver Robert Woods (2) after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium.
News

Rams Sought 'Right Destination' for Woods

By David BoclairMar 20, 2022