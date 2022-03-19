Skip to main content

Titans Stick With Bullock at Kicker

The 10-year veteran made a career-high three game-winning kicks during the 2021 NFL season beginning with his Titans' debut in Week 2.

Randy Bullock brought some much-needed stability to the Tennessee Titans’ kicking game in 2021.

He is not going anywhere this season.

Bullock announced via Twitter on Friday night that he will return to the Titans, and a team source confirmed the move Saturday morning.

A 10-year veteran who has kicked for six different NFL teams, Bullock put up some of the best numbers of his career once he took over as Tennessee’s kicker in Week 2. Most notably, he made three game-winning kicks, two in overtime, and competed in a playoff game for the first time.

He made overtime winners at Seattle and Indianapolis and one with four seconds to play in a Thursday night victory over San Francisco (he also missed a game-tying kick at the end of overtime against the New York Jets, however). In his first nine seasons, he made four game-winning kicks in all, the last in 2018.

Originally signed to the practice squad at the start of the regular season when Sam Ficken, who won the job in training camp, was injured, Bullock got the opportunity after Michael Badgley struggled in the opener. He made a season-high four field goals (on five attempts) in his Titans debut and never looked back.

Bullock finished the season with 120 points, the second-highest total of his career and the most by a Titans kicker in the four years since Mike Vrabel became head coach. He made 26 of 31 field goal attempts (83.9 percent) and a career-high 42 of 45 PATs. Also, nearly two-thirds of his kickoffs reached the end zone and more than half resulted in touchbacks.

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans center Ben Jones (60) runs through the smoke as he is introduced before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn.
