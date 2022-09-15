Outside Linebacker Added to Practice Squad

NASHVILLE – Gerri Green is a practice squad veteran, and he is bringing that experience to the Tennessee Titans.

Tennessee added Green, an outside linebacker, to their practice squad on Thursday. He fills an opening created when the Pittsburgh Steelers signed David Anenih to their active roster.

“That’s what we always tell them when [general manager] Jon [Robinson] and I talk to them at the end of training camp, the ones that we have to release and want to put on the practice squad: ‘We want to keep working with you, hope that you’re back for us, but I know you want to realize that opportunity and dream of being on a 53-man roster.

“So, we wish (Anenih) the best of luck.”

Green (6-foot-4, 248 pounds) entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2019. Since then, he has spent time on the practice squads of the Colts (2019-20), New England Patriots (2019), Washington Commanders (2020) and Las Vegas Raiders (2021).

The 27-year-old (his birthday was Wednesday) has yet to appear in a regular-season game and is the only member of the Colts’ 10-member 2019 draft class who has not done so.

He was in training camp with the Raiders in this season but was released following the second game (Las Vegas had four preseason contests). He was credited with two tackles in the preseason.

Green’s addition gives the Titans 15 players on their practice squad, one below the league limit. He along with wide receiver Josh Gordon and tight end Kevin Rader are the only ones who were not in training camp with Tennessee.