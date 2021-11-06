Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Jayon Brown, Aaron Brewer

    Two Removed From IR, Added to Roster

    Linebacker Jayon Brown and offensive lineman Aaron Brewer rehabbed and recovered from injury on the same timetable.
    Author:

    The number of Tennessee Titans on injured reserve decreased by more than 10 percent Saturday.

    Inside linebacker Jayon Brown and offensive lineman Aaron Brewer were removed and added to the active roster as part of a flurry of roster moves. Coincidentally, both players went on injured reserve the same day (Oct. 8) and were designated for return to practice on the same day (Oct. 27).

    Each is eligible to play Sunday when the Titans (6-2) face the Los Angeles Rams (7-1) in a prime-time contest.

    Tennessee started the week with 16 players on injured reserve, including five who were added after Brown and Brewer and two others who were placed there the same day. The latest addition was running back Derrick Henry on Monday.

    Read More

    Brown, a fifth-year veteran who is set to be a free agent in 2022, has appeared in just three games this season and has lost his job as a starter to David Long. He started and played 93 percent of the defensive snaps in Week 1 against Arizona, but in his two appearances since he logged just 29 snaps with the defense. He has been credited with nine tackles.

    Brown potentially could be back in the starting lineup against the Rams. Tennessee will be without one starter at inside linebacker because Rashaan Evans was ruled out on Friday. Rookie Monty Rice, who started in place of Evans last week, is questionable.

    Brewer, undrafted in 2020, started the season as the primary backup at guard and center. He played in three of the first four contests and saw significant playing time in Week 2 at Seattle (54 of 88 snaps) in place of left guard Rodger Saffold and saw time at left guard and center in Week 4 against the New York Jets, when Saffold and Ben Jones each missed time. 

    Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Jayon Brown (55) walks to the field before the game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium.
    GM Report

    Two Removed From IR, Added to Roster

    44 seconds ago
    Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (45) warms up during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
    GM Report

    Another RB Added to Active Roster

    27 minutes ago
    Tennessee Titans cornerback Greg Mabin (30) brings down Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
    GM Report

    Another Cornerback Lost to Injury

    22 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Rashaan Evans (54) takes the field during player introductions before the game against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium.
    News

    Friday Injury Report: Three Ruled Out Against Rams

    23 hours ago
    Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field.
    News

    Peterson: Joining Titans an 'Ideal Situation'

    23 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson (8) and wide receiver Julio Jones (2) run sprints with teammates during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
    News

    Peterson 'Bringing the Juice" to Titans

    Nov 4, 2021
    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) hands off to running back Derrick Henry (22) during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
    News

    NFL Power Rankings: The Impact of Henry's Injury

    Nov 4, 2021
    Tennessee Titans offensive guard Nate Davis (64) sits on the bench during the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo.
    News

    Thursday Injury Report: O-Lineman's Starting Streak in Jeopardy

    Nov 4, 2021