Two Removed From IR, Added to Roster

The number of Tennessee Titans on injured reserve decreased by more than 10 percent Saturday.

Inside linebacker Jayon Brown and offensive lineman Aaron Brewer were removed and added to the active roster as part of a flurry of roster moves. Coincidentally, both players went on injured reserve the same day (Oct. 8) and were designated for return to practice on the same day (Oct. 27).

Each is eligible to play Sunday when the Titans (6-2) face the Los Angeles Rams (7-1) in a prime-time contest.

Tennessee started the week with 16 players on injured reserve, including five who were added after Brown and Brewer and two others who were placed there the same day. The latest addition was running back Derrick Henry on Monday.

Brown, a fifth-year veteran who is set to be a free agent in 2022, has appeared in just three games this season and has lost his job as a starter to David Long. He started and played 93 percent of the defensive snaps in Week 1 against Arizona, but in his two appearances since he logged just 29 snaps with the defense. He has been credited with nine tackles.

Brown potentially could be back in the starting lineup against the Rams. Tennessee will be without one starter at inside linebacker because Rashaan Evans was ruled out on Friday. Rookie Monty Rice, who started in place of Evans last week, is questionable.

Brewer, undrafted in 2020, started the season as the primary backup at guard and center. He played in three of the first four contests and saw significant playing time in Week 2 at Seattle (54 of 88 snaps) in place of left guard Rodger Saffold and saw time at left guard and center in Week 4 against the New York Jets, when Saffold and Ben Jones each missed time.