Titans Swap Out Wide Receivers

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans’ first roster move of this training camp is a wide receiver swap.

Tennessee signed Terry Godwin on Thursday and released Juwan Green.

Godwin (5-foot-11, 185 pounds) was a seventh-round pick by Carolina in the 2019 NFL Draft but has spent the majority of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars signed Godwin to their practice squad early in 2019 after he failed to make Carolina’s 53-man roster as a rookie. He remained on Jacksonville’s practice squad for two seasons but appeared in three games in 2020 as a gameday addition to the active roster. He caught three passes for 32 yards and had one carry for three yards – all in his most recent appearance, the 2020 finale at Indianapolis.

He was on injured reserve for all of the 2021 campaign, and the Jaguars released him this May.

Godwin was a high-profile recruit who caught 134 passes for 1,800 yards and 11 touchdowns in four seasons at Georgia. He also had 11 rushes for 51 yards and one touchdown. He even attempted three passes (he completed one for 44 yards) and had limited opportunities as a punt and kickoff returner.

The Titans signed Green in June. Undrafted last season, he has yet to appear in an NFL game.

They still have to fill an opening at cornerback created by Buster Skrine’s decision to retire at the start of training camp.