Report: Titans Add Another Special Teams Stud

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans showed once again that they pay special attention to special teams.

Tennessee agreed to terms with safety Walt Aikens on Monday. The 29-year-old cornerback is a six-year veteran who has spent his entire career to date with the Miami Dolphins.

He played at least 15 games every season, primarily as a situational substitute on defense and a core special teams The one game he missed in 2019 was because he was suspended for a violation of team rules. He was injured in the season finale against New England and did not finish the contest.

“I feel blessed being part of an organization who really put an emphasis on special teams,” special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman said. “… It’s going to make my job easier (by) having guys who understand their role and accept their role and they’re going to excel in it.”

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the deal early Monday afternoon and agent Drew Rosenhaus retweeted the news.

A fourth-round pick by Miami in 2014, Aikens has started just four games in his career.

He fills the roster spot opened last week when linebacker Josh Smith was released.

Under general manager Jon Robinson and coach Mike Vrabel, the Titans have been willing to fill roster spots with players whose primary role is on special teams. Daren Bates, who signed with Houston on Sunday, was a prime example for the past three years.



This offseason, for exampleTennessee signed linebacker Nick Dzubnar and re-signed cornerback Chris Milton, two other players who have established themselves as reliable special teams performers throughout their careers.

“It's one thing when you have a team that has only one special team player, like, ‘OK, this is their key special team player,’” Dzubnar said recently. “Where here, there's a lot of key special team players which I think makes us dangerous on special teams, and that makes it hard for other teams to scout us because you can’t double team all of us.”

Now, there is one more.