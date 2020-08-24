SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Report: Titans Add Another Special Teams Stud

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans showed once again that they pay special attention to special teams.

Tennessee agreed to terms with safety Walt Aikens on Monday. The 29-year-old cornerback is a six-year veteran who has spent his entire career to date with the Miami Dolphins.

He played at least 15 games every season, primarily as a situational substitute on defense and a core special teams The one game he missed in 2019 was because he was suspended for a violation of team rules. He was injured in the season finale against New England and did not finish the contest.

“I feel blessed being part of an organization who really put an emphasis on special teams,” special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman said. “… It’s going to make my job easier (by) having guys who understand their role and accept their role and they’re going to excel in it.”

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the deal early Monday afternoon and agent Drew Rosenhaus retweeted the news.

A fourth-round pick by Miami in 2014, Aikens has started just four games in his career.

He fills the roster spot opened last week when linebacker Josh Smith was released.

Under general manager Jon Robinson and coach Mike Vrabel, the Titans have been willing to fill roster spots with players whose primary role is on special teams. Daren Bates, who signed with Houston on Sunday, was a prime example for the past three years.

This offseason, for exampleTennessee signed linebacker Nick Dzubnar and re-signed cornerback Chris Milton, two other players who have established themselves as reliable special teams performers throughout their careers.

“It's one thing when you have a team that has only one special team player, like, ‘OK, this is their key special team player,’” Dzubnar said recently. “Where here, there's a lot of key special team players which I think makes us dangerous on special teams, and that makes it hard for other teams to scout us because you can’t double team all of us.”

Now, there is one more.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Countdown to Kickoff: 21 Days

The Titans scored 21 rushing touchdowns in 2019, which made them one of the NFL's best in that regard.

David Boclair

Former Titans QB Coaches Prep Team to Two-Day Win

Rusty Smith starts sixth season with Grace Christian Academy with start-and-stop triumph.

David Boclair

SI Insider: Clowney Should Focus on Familiarity

Given the the current timeframe, a team like the Titans make the most sense for the free agent defensive end.

David Boclair

Daren Bates Signs With Division Rival

One of the Titans' top special teams performers for the past three years now a member of the Houston Texans.

David Boclair

Siemian Hustling to Get Up to Speed

For the first time in his NFL career, the veteran quarterback did not have a job until after the start of training camp.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 22 Days

Twenty-two receptions in eight games for two teams led to Randy Moss finally becoming a member of the Titans in 2010.

David Boclair

Lewan Happy to Be a Voice of Experience

Among other things, the Titans left tackle understands the pressure of a first-round pick, the challenges of learning a new scheme.

Mike Hogan

Humphries' Approach: Step Up, Not Stand Out

Wide receiver looks to stay healthier, do more in his second season with the Tennessee Titans.

Mike Hogan

Linebacker Waived After Activation From COVID List

Josh Smith also spent a brief time with the Titans as an undrafted rookie last August.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 23 Days

In the 50 seasons since the AFL-NFL merger, the Titans/Oilers have had 23 road playoff games, tied for second most in the league.

David Boclair