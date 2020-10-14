SI.com
Titans' COVID-19 Reserve List Gets Shorter By the Day

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Two more Tennessee Titans were removed from the team’s COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday.

Wide receiver Adam Humphries was returned to the active roster and wide receiver/returner Cameron Batson was returned to the practice squad.

The moves come 12 days after the two tested positive for the coronavirus amid the outbreak that challenged the franchise for roughly two weeks and forced the NFL to postpone two Titans games.

As of now, just five players – four from the active roster, one from the practice squad – remain sidelined by COVID-19. That group includes defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, wide receiver Corey Davis and tight end MyCole Pruitt. Players have been activated from the COVID reserve lists four of the last five days.

The expectation is that more players will be removed before the next game, Sunday against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium.

Humphries (pictured) had 15 receptions for 136 yards and one touchdown in the first three games. Batson played in two of the first three and caught two passes for 26 yards.

The active roster now consists of 49 players, four below the regular-season limit. Once the remaining players clear the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols and are eligible to play again, franchise officials will have to make a move or two in order to remain under the limit.

