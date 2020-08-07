Defensive End Placed on COVID-19 List

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans’ Reserve-COVID 19 list is empty no more.

Jack Crawford, a free agent defensive end, was placed on the list Friday. The 31-year-old is now prohibited from taking part in team activities until subsequent tests reveal that he is virus-free.

The designation does not necessarily mean Armstrong has contracted the coronavirus. The list was created for the 2020 season to accommodate players who either tested positive or had been in close contact with someone (or multiple people) known to have the illness. Teams are prohibited from saying which is the case.

At the start of the day, the Titans were one of 11 NFL franchises that had no players on that list.

Crawford cleared initial COVID-19 testing at the start of training camp.

The only other Titans player who has been on the Reserve-COVID list was rookie Isaiah Wilson, the team’s first-round pick in this year’s draft. He was removed and added to the active roster Monday, the same day he signed his contract, after a week on it.

Crawford signed a one-year, free-agent deal with Tennessee at the end of March.

A fifth-round pick by Oakland in 2012, he played 93 career games in all (27 starts) for the Falcons, Raiders and Cowboys, the majority of them as a backup. He spent the past three years with Atlanta. Crawford has appeared in just one playoff game in his career, a loss with Dallas in 2016.

His best season was 2018, when he finished with career-highs for sacks (six) and tackles (35). Not coincidentally, he started a career-high 11 games that season.

In 2019, he started just four games and finished with 24 tackles and a half a sack.

Crawford has played all 16 games in four of the last five seasons.