AllTitans
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Defensive End Placed on COVID-19 List

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans’ Reserve-COVID 19 list is empty no more.

Jack Crawford, a free agent defensive end, was placed on the list Friday. The 31-year-old is now prohibited from taking part in team activities until subsequent tests reveal that he is virus-free.

The designation does not necessarily mean Armstrong has contracted the coronavirus. The list was created for the 2020 season to accommodate players who either tested positive or had been in close contact with someone (or multiple people) known to have the illness. Teams are prohibited from saying which is the case.

At the start of the day, the Titans were one of 11 NFL franchises that had no players on that list.

Crawford cleared initial COVID-19 testing at the start of training camp.

The only other Titans player who has been on the Reserve-COVID list was rookie Isaiah Wilson, the team’s first-round pick in this year’s draft. He was removed and added to the active roster Monday, the same day he signed his contract, after a week on it.

Crawford signed a one-year, free-agent deal with Tennessee at the end of March.

A fifth-round pick by Oakland in 2012, he played 93 career games in all (27 starts) for the Falcons, Raiders and Cowboys, the majority of them as a backup. He spent the past three years with Atlanta. Crawford has appeared in just one playoff game in his career, a loss with Dallas in 2016.

His best season was 2018, when he finished with career-highs for sacks (six) and tackles (35). Not coincidentally, he started a career-high 11 games that season.

In 2019, he started just four games and finished with 24 tackles and a half a sack.

Crawford has played all 16 games in four of the last five seasons.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Teammates React to Vic Beasley's Arrival

Veterans say they are eager to integrate the free agent linebacker into the team.

Mike Hogan

Beasley's Unexcused Absence Ends

Free agent linebacker reports to the Titans for COVID-19 testing Friday, more than a week after the rest of the team's veterans.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 39 Days

The Tennessee Titans prepped for Super Bowl XXXIV with 39 forced fumbles during the 1999 regular season.

David Boclair

Titans' 2017 Draft Pick Opts Out of 2020

In three years as a professional, tackle Brad Seaton, now with Tampa Bay, has yet to appear in a regular season game.

David Boclair

Injury Took Former Titan to 'Dark Places'

Avery Williamson missed one game in five years before he was sidelined for all of 2019.

David Boclair

Vrabel Selects Three Offseason Performers of the Year

One starter, two backups singled out for their effort, improvement since the end of the 2019 season.

Mike Hogan

Veteran Linebacker Removed From PUP List

Jayon Brown, the Titans' third leading tackler in 2019, is now cleared to take part in all training camp activities.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 40 Days

One memorable day in 2009, the Titans won a game by 40 points.

David Boclair

Wait for Vic Beasley Continues

Coach Mike Vrabel says he still wants the free agent linebacker 'to be a part of the football team.'

David Boclair

Titans Aim to Keep Coronavirus at Bay During Camp

Player health and safety during preparation for the season seen as an important first step toward success.

Mike Hogan