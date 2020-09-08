SI.com
Receiver Released to Clear Spot for Clowney

David Boclair

Somebody had to be cut to make room for Jadeveon Clowney on the Tennessee Titans’ roster.

Now we know who it is.

Wide receiver/return man Cameron Batson was waived Monday.

The expectation is that Clowney, the free agent defensive end who agreed to contract terms with Tennessee over the weekend, will clear COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday and will be allowed to enter the team’s offices and training facility for the first time. When he does, he will sign his contract and get to work on fitting in with his new team.

“Hopefully we can meet with him here and try to get him in the building sometime (Tuesday) to work with him and just begin the installation,” coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. “Hopefully based on where he's at physically, try to start practicing with the team.”

Batson, 24, was one of the breakout performers of the 2018 training camp and preseason. An undrafted rookie out of Texas Tech that year, the 5-foot-8, 175-pound “tough guy,” as Vrabel has referred to him, made the Week 1 roster and eventually appeared in 11 games. He finished the year with two receptions for eight yards, one rush for one yard and three punt returns (plus one fair catch) for four yards.

An injury sustained early in training camp last year forced him to spend all of 2019 on injured reserve.

This year he was involved in a heated competition with Kalif Raymond, Rashard Davis and Cody Hollister for spots behind the Titans’ top three wide receivers, A.J. Brown, Corey Davis and Adam Humphries. Davis was cut Saturday, when the roster was reduced to the regular-season limit of 53 players.

Batson’s release leaves Tennessee with five wide receivers: Brown, Davis, Humphries, Raymond and Hollister.

