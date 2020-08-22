SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Linebacker Waived After Activation From COVID List

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Josh Smith was removed from the Tennessee Titans’ COVID-19 reserve list Saturday.

That was not all. He was removed from the roster as well.

The Titans waived the linebacker prospect who entered the NFL in 2019 as an undrafted rookie out of Vanderbilt.

Smith is one of three Tennessee players who has spent time on the COVID-19 reserve list since the start of training camp. He was the only one on it after free agent defensive lineman Jack Crawford was removed Thursday. First-round draft pick Isaiah Wilson also spent a brief time on that list at the start of training camp.

Players who have been exposed to or tested positive for the coronavirus are placed on the COVID reserve list and separated from the rest of the team until they complete a series of protocols that determine they are healthy. Teams are not permitted to disclose the reason for that player’s designation.

Smith was placed on the COVID list on Aug. 10.

He has yet to appear in an NFL regular season game.

The 23-year-old spent 12 days with the team last August before he was waived injured. Tennessee re-signed him as a member of their practice squad on Dec. 10, 2019, and he remained with the team through the end of the postseason (three regular season games, three playoff contests).

So, it is possible that this is not the last the Titans will see of Smith. The hope, of course, is that the is the last one who has to spend any time on the COVID reserve list.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Countdown to Kickoff: 23 Days

In the 50 seasons since the AFL-NFL merger, the Titans/Oilers have had 23 road playoff games, tied for second most in the league.

David Boclair

Inside the AFC South: Most Improved

A look at which players for the Titans, Texans, Jaguars and Colts look to have gotten better, based on the early days of training camp.

David Boclair

Isaiah Wilson Named in Police Report at College Party

https://www.paulkuharsky.com/news/amid-calls-for-safe-choices-isaiah-wilson-found-his-way-onto-tsu-police-report?fbclid=IwAR16vVs4ERw9w9eFCAZGrVH7HOc9p-nQIPRekok70DjHBwWN5GcD7EpEKbY

David Boclair

Lewan on Games Without Fans: 'It's Going to Suck'

Denver's decision on Friday means that at least the first two games of Tennessee's 2020 season will be played in empty stadiums.

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 24 Days

Derrick Henry was targeted just 24 times in the pass game last year, which creates debate about the NFL rushing champ's fantasy value.

David Boclair

The 'Strangest Division in Football'

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/08/19/afc-south-projected-standings-season-preview

David Boclair

Vrabel On Decision to Sign Siemian

Titans liked backup quarterback's 'intelligence, his decisiveness, and overall accuracy.'

David Boclair

Countdown to Kickoff: 25 Days

Michael Griffin's 25 interceptions are the most by any Tennessee player during the Titans era (1999-present).

David Boclair

Defensive End Removed From COVID Reserve List

Jack Crawford had been prohibited from taking part in team activities since Aug. 10.

David Boclair

Titans Finally Add Experienced Quarterback

Trevor Siemian signed to provide insurance in case Ryan Tannehill gets injured.

David Boclair

by

theStever