Linebacker Waived After Activation From COVID List

NASHVILLE – Josh Smith was removed from the Tennessee Titans’ COVID-19 reserve list Saturday.

That was not all. He was removed from the roster as well.

The Titans waived the linebacker prospect who entered the NFL in 2019 as an undrafted rookie out of Vanderbilt.

Smith is one of three Tennessee players who has spent time on the COVID-19 reserve list since the start of training camp. He was the only one on it after free agent defensive lineman Jack Crawford was removed Thursday. First-round draft pick Isaiah Wilson also spent a brief time on that list at the start of training camp.

Players who have been exposed to or tested positive for the coronavirus are placed on the COVID reserve list and separated from the rest of the team until they complete a series of protocols that determine they are healthy. Teams are not permitted to disclose the reason for that player’s designation.

Smith was placed on the COVID list on Aug. 10.

He has yet to appear in an NFL regular season game.

The 23-year-old spent 12 days with the team last August before he was waived injured. Tennessee re-signed him as a member of their practice squad on Dec. 10, 2019, and he remained with the team through the end of the postseason (three regular season games, three playoff contests).

So, it is possible that this is not the last the Titans will see of Smith. The hope, of course, is that the is the last one who has to spend any time on the COVID reserve list.