Only One Practice Squad Member Gets Gameday Promotion

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will add just one member of their practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game at Minnesota.

Franchise officials announced Saturday that wide receiver/return man Cameron Batson will be available to play against the Vikings. It will be the second straight week Batson has been tapped for the assignment.

Last Sunday against Jacksonville, he played 34 snaps (tied for second among Titans wide receivers) and caught two passes for 26 yards. The two receptions tied his career high.

“I’m just grateful for the opportunity to go out there and showcase my God-given talent and ability,” Batson said following the game. “[Quarterback] Ryan (Tannehill) did a great job of getting in there and delivering me the ball.”

His availability helps offset the absence of A.J. Brown, who will miss a second straight game with a knee injury.

This year, to help deal with potential issues related to COVID-19, teams can add two players to the active roster for on gamedays. Those players are eligible to be included among the 47 players in uniform for the contests (48 if teams choose to dress eight offensive linemen) and automatically will revert to the practice squad the day after the contest.

This will be the first time the Titans have selected just one member of the practice squad as a gameday option. Running back Jeremy McNichols, added each of the first two weeks, was signed to the active roster on Wednesday.

Batson made the initial 53-man roster at the end of the preseason but was released days later to make room for free agent linebacker Jadeveon Clowney. The Titans signed him to the practice squad two days later.

A week-by-week rundown of the practice squad players Tennessee has added to the gameday roster in 2020:

Week 1 at Denver: Jeremy McNichols, RB (0 rushes, 0 receptions, 1 target); Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, WR (inactive).

Week 2 vs. Jacksonville: Cameron Batson, WR (2 receptions-26 yards); Jeremy McNichols (2 rushes-7 yards).