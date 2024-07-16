49ers Star Requests Trade; Titans Affected?
The Tennessee Titans are watching around the league and are noticing that San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk has requested a trade after he has been unable to successfully negotiate a contract extension with the team.
The Titans are connected to the Niners through general manager Ran Carthon, but it's unlikely that Tennessee enters the Aiyuk sweepstakes given the fact that the team signed Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd this offseason. However, there are ways in which the Titans can be affected by an Aiyuk trade, if it were to happen.
The 49ers have said that they are unwilling to trade Aiyuk despite his request, but there are other teams that could look to reach out to San Fran for a possible deal. One of the teams that makes sense for a deal is the Washington Commanders, who lost Curtis Samuel this offseason to the Buffalo Bills. Commanders general manager Adam Peters was hired this offseason away from the Niners, so he has been around Aiyuk and could look to acquire him. The Titans visit the Commanders in Washington on Dec. 1.
Another team that could look to trade for Aiyuk is the Cincinnati Bengals, who have a receiver bound to test free agency as well in Tee Higgins. Perhaps an Aiyuk-for-Higgins swap could emerge, which could land the former Niners receiver on the Titans schedule in Week 15.
The New England Patriots have also been rumored as a team looking to acquire Aiyuk. According to CBS Sports insider Josina Anderson, the Pats have reached out to the Niners about Aiyuk's availability, but they have been denied. New England is set to face Tennessee at Nissan Stadium in Week 9, just before the NFL trade deadline.
Ultimately, an Aiyuk trade still has a ways to go before it happens. Suitors aren't an issue for Aiyuk, it's a matter of the 49ers willing to deal him, and despite his request and frustration, San Francisco appears to want to keep him.
