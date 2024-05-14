49ers Sign Former Titans OL
The San Francisco 49ers have added to their offensive line room, signing former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Chris Hubbard, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Hubbard started nine games for the Titans last season before ending up on Injured Reserve with a bicep injury. He hit the open market this offseason but didn't go in the first wave of signees. Now, he heads to San Francisco on a one-year, $1.375 million deal, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Hubbard's journey in the NFL has led him to three teams prior to San Francisco. He started his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, spending the 2013-2017 seasons with them, playing in 39 games. From there, he spent the next five years with the Cleveland Browns, playing in 46 games, including 35 starts.
Then, last year, he ended up as Tennessee's starter.
Hubbard will look to compete for a role in San Francisco and brings plenty of versatility to the group. With experience at both tackle and guard, he could fill any position the 49ers are looking for.
Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!