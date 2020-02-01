AllTitans
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Brown Denied Offensive Rookie of the Year Honor

David Boclair

A.J. Brown routinely outran defenders in his first NFL season.

Nonetheless, the Tennessee Titans wide receiver finished a distant third in the Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Brown earned nine votes from the nationwide panel of 50 voters, barely one-third of the total for the winner, Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray who got 26.5. Oakland running back Josh Jacobs was second with 13 votes.

The award was presented Saturday during the NFL Honors program in South Florida, site of Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV.

Murray was the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. San Francisco defensive lineman Nick Bosa, the second overall pick, was named Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Brown, a second-round pick out of Ole Miss, led all rookies with 1,051 receiving yards (he was the only rookie to reach 1,000) and finished fourth in the NFL – first among all wide receivers – with an average of 8.94 yards after the catch. He was one of two players who averaged better than 20 yards per reception (20.2) and his eight touchdown catches also ranked among the top 10.

His 91-yard touchdown reception at Oakland on Dec. 8 tied for the season’s second-longest pass play. In all, Brown had six games with at least one reception of 50 yards or more. Five times, including his debut, he had 100 yards or more in a game.

“I just want to try to make the things I do good now even better,” Brown said following the season. “And the things I need to work on, [I want to] really just try to handle those things. … Everybody works hard. But if you work hard on the things you need to work hard on, those are the people that are successful.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tannehill Named NFL Comeback Player of the Year

Veteran started 2019 as a backup, finished better than ever

David Boclair

D Coordinator Change Rarely Goes Off Without Hitch

Dean Pees did not have a significant struggle in his first season the way his predecessors did

David Boclair

Titans Find New Secondary Coach in Familiar Place

Report says Houston Texans assistant Anthony Midget will replace Kerry Coombs

David Boclair

by

Footballfan55

Vrabel Seeks Continuity Amid Changes to Defensive Staff

One of three openings has been filled by someone familiar with Dean Pees' system

David Boclair

Thursday is the 20-year anniversary of Super Bowl XXXIV, when the Titans came up just short against the Rams in Atlanta. Here is a highlight video from that contest:…

David Boclair

Former Titans Coordinators Team Up in Green Bay

Jerry Gray is the Packers' new secondary coach under Matt LaFleur

David Boclair

Recalling Mariota's Best Moments With Titans

Quarterback's first five NFL seasons included some memorable performances

David Boclair

by

Footballfan55

DeMarco Murray Makes Another Move in Post-Playing Career

Former Tennessee Titans running back is the new running backs coach at the University of Oklahoma

David Boclair

by

Dillon88

Tannehill Scores Big in Pro Bowl

Tennessee Titans quarterback's first pass produces the longest gain for either team and a touchdown

David Boclair

by

Footballfan55

Rams Tackle Laments Saffold's Departure

Left guard's former team missed his experience, ability after move to Tennessee Titans

David Boclair