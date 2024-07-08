Analyst Makes Bold Suggestion for Titans
The Tennessee Titans are hoping to escape the basement of the AFC South in the 2024 season, but that will be difficult with three division rivals finishing above .500 last year with reason to grow.
Therefore, the Titans could find themselves struggling to make the playoffs for a third straight season. That's part of the reason why Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine believes that the Titans should consider tanking in the upcoming campaign.
"Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd will team up with DeAndre Hopkins to create a formidable wide receiver trio. But there's still room for significant growth with a youth movement on defense," Ballentine writes. "The early outlook on the 2025 NFL draft seems to favor defensive talent. While it might be tempting to see the Titans get aggressive in Brian Callahan's first year, it's probably important to keep that in the perspective that the Titans best hope to get back to being a threat in the AFC for them to hit on their draft picks. That's a lot easier if they can move up the board during the season."
The Titans could see top pass rusher James Pearce Jr. make his way from Knoxville to Nashville, but that will only happen if Tennessee finishes at the bottom of the barrel.
There's a case to be made for tanking. If you're gonna be something, you might as well be the best version of what you are going to be, so the Titans might as well be a big loser if they are going to lose.
Mediocrity in the NFL is one of the worst places a team can be since they don't celebrate the luxury of winning while failing to capitalize on the true top talents of the draft.
That being said, the NFL is fluid year-to-year and the Titans have a rookie quarterback that could breakout in a new offense. They have already gone out to upgrade the roster around him, so tanking is far from Tennessee's vocabulary. It isn't even in the dictionary.
They may not be successful in the upcoming year, but they are going to try to get to that top spot.
