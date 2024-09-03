Analyst Makes Huge Prediction for Titans
The Tennessee Titans are hoping to get out of last place in the AFC South this season, and they have made several moves to help them do just that.
Despite signing Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd to boost their pass catching or drafting JC Latham to fortify the offensive line or trading for two-time Super Bowl champion L'Jarius Sneed, the Titans don't have high expectations going into the season.
However, the Titans have a believer in Good Morning Football analyst Jamie Erdahl, who predicted that Tennessee would claim the third Wild Card spot in the AFC for the upcoming season.
Erdahl believes that the Miami Dolphins will have the best record in the AFC, claiming the first-round bye and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs. The Houston Texans will win the AFC South and get the No. 2 seed while the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens also win their respective divisions.
For the Wild Card teams, the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets are Nos. 5 and 6 in the conference, but the Titans pull out the No. 7 seed, which would give them a hypothetical matchup with the Texans in the first round of the playoffs.
A lot has to go right for the Titans in order for this to happen, but it isn't entirely out of the realm of possibility. Each season always has one or two teams that performed poorly the year before that turns it around quickly and makes the postseason.
Last year, the Texans, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers all went from being sub-.500 teams to playoff contenders in one season.
If quarterback Will Levis can thrive with his new supporting cast and the defense can make improvements under new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, Erdahl may just be right with her prediction.
