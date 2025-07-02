Analyst Issues Titans Rookie Bold Prediction
The Tennessee Titans are going into their first season with Cam Ward listed as the starting quarterback.
The No. 1 overall pick out of Miami has yet to officially secure the first-string role, but he is expected to claim it if he continues his pace from what he was able to accomplish in OTAs and minicamp.
Fantasy Sports on SI writer Shawn Childs believes Ward could have a massive breakout rookie year, recording 4,000 passing yards in his first season with the Titans.
"As the first overall pick by the Titans in 2025, Ward should open the season as their starting quarterback," Childs wrote.
"Tennessee ranked poorly in wide receiver catches (164) last season, but they did show a willingness to check down to their running backs and use their tight ends to move the chains. Ward brings a swag to his game, which some cockiness. With 17 starts, he has the tools to gain 4,000 combined yards with league-average touchdowns."
Ward has all the tools to be a successful quarterback in the NFL. The team had struggles in the pass-catching department, but a lot of that could have been due to Tennessee's woes at quarterback.
Regardless of the reason behind the struggles at wide receiver, the team had a massive overhaul at the position over the offseason. The Titans signed veterans Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson while drafting Chimere Dike, tight end Gunnar Helm and Elic Ayomanor in the fourth round, giving Ward some weapons to work with.
It remains to be seen if these draft picks will fix all of the Titans' problems, but there is reason for optimism in Nashville when it comes to the offense.
The Titans are set to report to training camp on July 22.
