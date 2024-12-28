Analyst: Titans Are Multi-Year Project
The Tennessee Titans are 3-12 and are among the worst teams in the league, but sometimes there are squads in the basement that can bounce back in a year with a good offseason and draft.
However, Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine believes that isn't the case with the Titans.
"The Titans seem set on moving on from Will Levis. Benching him in favor of Mason Rudolph to close out the season isn't a move they would make if they believed he was the future. So there's a major question at quarterback," Ballentine writes.
"The good news is that the basis for a decent defense is already in place. L'Jarius Sneed heads up a decent secondary, and the Titans are seventh in yards allowed per play. The team has given up a lot of points this season, but they don't feel far off from having a good defense."
There's no quick fix with the Titans. They drafted a quarterback, replaced a general manager and hired a head coach all in the last two years and fell backwards. In order to fix the problems plaguing the Titans, they are going to need to overhaul at least part of that regime.
If the Titans are bold enough to fire Ran Carthon after two years, give head coach Brian Callahan his pink slip after one and find a replacement for Levis, then that will signal that Tennessee is serious about getting this right.
However, given their newness, all or some of them could be given one final chance to figure things out in the 2025 campaign.
For now, the Titans are closing out their season with their final two games, the first of which comes tomorrow against the AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 noon CT.
