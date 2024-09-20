Analyst: Titans QB Already on Hot Seat
The Tennessee Titans are 0-2, but they could potentially be 2-0 if Will Levis made smarter decisions with the football.
In Week 1, Levis made an ill-advised interception as he was being tackled by a defender, which led to the loss against the Chicago Bears. In Week 2, Levis fumbled inside the red zone just as the Titans were about to score.
Coach Brian Callahan was visibly frustrated with Levis, which has Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine thinking that the Titans need to start scouting other quarterbacks.
"The Titans only drafted Levis two years ago, but Callahan just got the head coaching job. If his frustration with the quarterback continues to grow, it isn't hard to see them looking for someone that the coach wants to work with in next year's draft. The Kentucky product still needs help from his offensive line, which ranks 29th as a unit in pass rush win rate, per ESPN Analytics. But making good decisions under pressure is half of being a good NFL quarterback. Levis is officially on the hot seat," Ballentine writes.
The Titans will give Levis a longer leash than what Bryce Young got with the Carolina Panthers, namely because there have been some positives. His arm talent rivals some of the best in the NFL, and he has thrown some great deep balls and shown that he can command an offense.
Levis needs to get past the razor thin margin for error that NFL quarterbacks don't have. Some college quarterbacks can get away with this margin for error, but not in the NFL.
The Titans knew they would experience growing pains with Levis, so they are willing to take them on so long as there is development alongside his mistakes. But if those turnovers start to catch up to him, the Titans may look to find someone else to do the job.
