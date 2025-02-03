Analyst Urges Titans Trade With AFC South Rival
The Tennessee Titans are in the process of rebuilding their team after a 3-14 campaign from a year ago.
They have a new general manager in town named Mike Borgonzi, and he may end up tearing down all of the progress the team made over the past two years under Ran Carthon.
One move that could be undone is trading cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, who signed a three-year deal with the Titans from the Cincinnati Bengals last offseason. Bleacher Report analyst Alex Ballentine suggests that the Titans could trade him to the AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts.
"Chidobe Awuzie is now with the Tennessee Titans, but they already have a lot of money committed to L'Jarius Sneed at cornerback. They might be willing to part with Awuzie for the right offer and the 29-year-old had a few good seasons in Anarumo's system with the Bengals," Ballentine writes.
Awuzie has experience with new Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo from their time together with the Bengals, but the Titans also have that connection between the cornerback and head coach Brian Callahan, who was with Cincinnati from 2019-23.
Awuzie struggled to stay healthy in his first season in Nashville, logging 26 tackles while playing in just eight games for Tennessee.
The Titans hope that Awuzie will line up next year opposite L'Jarius Sneed in the secondary, but things could change. If the Titans really like Travis Hunter in the pre-draft process and they take him with the No. 1 overall pick, that could push a cornerback out of the door.
Hunter has experience on both offense and defense at Colorado, but many NFL scouts project him to be a cornerback.
Should the Titans target Hunter, it could open up the doors for an Awuzie trade, but moving him to a division rival could be a risk.
