All Titans

Falcons Sign Former Titans DB

A former Tennessee Titans safety joins the Atlanta Falcons.

Nubyjas Wilborn

Sep 26, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive back Dane Cruikshank (29) after
Sep 26, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive back Dane Cruikshank (29) after / Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

NASHVILLE — A former Tennessee Titans safety has a new football home.

Dane Cruikshank was drafted in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Titans. He played for the team for four seasons, and his most successful year was in 2021. During that season, he recorded a career-high 30 tackles and he forced a fumble.

Cruickshank's 2022 season with the Bears was cut short due to an injury that resulted in him only playing one defensive snap. Before that, he started the 2021 season with the New York Jets but was cut during training camp.

Cruickshank signed with the Titans practice squad and played in two games last season. He's played in 54 career games (4 starts) and has totaled 66 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception, 2 pass defenses and 1 forced fumble. After Friday's productive tryout, he'll see if he sticks with the Falcons.

Make sure you bookmark All Titans for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Nubyjas Wilborn

NUBYJAS WILBORN

Nubyjas Wilborn covers the Titans for AllTitans.com. Wilborn previously worked for Newsweek as a trending sports reporter. He covered Auburn sports for AL.com, the Pittsburgh Pirates for the Post-Gazette, Atlanta Braves for the Marietta Daily Journal, and preps for the Cleveland Plain-Dealer. 