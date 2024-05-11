Falcons Sign Former Titans DB
NASHVILLE — A former Tennessee Titans safety has a new football home.
Dane Cruikshank was drafted in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Titans. He played for the team for four seasons, and his most successful year was in 2021. During that season, he recorded a career-high 30 tackles and he forced a fumble.
Cruickshank's 2022 season with the Bears was cut short due to an injury that resulted in him only playing one defensive snap. Before that, he started the 2021 season with the New York Jets but was cut during training camp.
Cruickshank signed with the Titans practice squad and played in two games last season. He's played in 54 career games (4 starts) and has totaled 66 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception, 2 pass defenses and 1 forced fumble. After Friday's productive tryout, he'll see if he sticks with the Falcons.
