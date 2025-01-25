Bears Interview Titans QB Coach for OC Job
The Chicago Bears are keeping their eyes open as they assemble a fresh staff around new head coaching hire Ben Johnson, and the team could be looking at the Tennessee Titans in their search for an offensive coordinator.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Bears have interviewed Titans quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree for their vacant offensive coordinator position.
Hardegree is coming off his first season with the Titans on their coaching staff. He was brought in after spending the previous two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders in the same role as well as an interim offensive coordinator for the final nine games of the 2023 campaign.
Hardegree has extensive history around the league with multiple franchises, including the New England Patriots, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos.
He got familiar with Ben Johnson during their time together with the Dolphins, perhaps leading into his chance to land a new role in Chicago.
If hired, the expectation for Hardegree likely wouldn't revolve around play-calling, as that role would go to Johnson, but rather be a large component of the Bears' game-planning and still be a significant voice on the offensive coaching staff.
