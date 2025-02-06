Myles Garrett Has Brutal Response to Titans Roster
The Tennessee Titans and the rest of the NFL are reacting after Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett requested a trade earlier this week.
Now, every team is hoping to be involved in the Garrett sweepstakes, but an interview on Radio Row at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans suggests that his next destination won't be Nashville.
Garrett, a guest on CBS Sports HQ, was doing an exercise where he had to name players from various teams on notecards, but the Browns defensive end grew silent when the Titans logo appeared.
Garrett released a statement earlier this week, confirming his trade request to the Browns.
"As a kid dreaming of the NFL, all I focused on was the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl — and that goal fuels me today more than ever. My love for the community of Northeast Ohio and the incredible fanbase of the Cleveland Browns has made this one of the toughest decisions of my life. These past eight years have shaped me into the man that I am today," Garrett's statement reads.
"While I've loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl," he continued.
"With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns."
It will be intriguing to see how Garrett navigates this trade request considering he is one of the best players in the NFL, but when guessing what team he will play for next, the Titans — the only team to finish worse than the Browns this season — likely won't be it.
