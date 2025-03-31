Cam Ward Can Succeed For Titans
The Tennessee Titans are mulling their decision on whether Cam Ward is the right quarterback to take with the No. 1 overall pick.
CBS Sports writer Chris Trapasso ranked all the top quarterbacks taken from 2020-25, and Ward came in at No. 11.
"I like Ward as a prospect. If this was any other draft class, he'd be everyone's favorite mid-to-late first-round quarterback who'd represent tremendous value at the position," Trapasso writes.
"He's above-average traits-wise, which is important, but has lightyears to go with his footwork, and I worry about his ability to elude defenders in the pocket or simply run away from them when he's already been forced out. Then, I'm thinking of his likely landing spot in Tennessee, with what is still probably the most barren roster in the NFL. It won't be easy for Ward, but he bounced from school to school to school in college and consistently produced. He absolutely is an overachiever."
The 10 quarterbacks taken higher than Ward were Michael Penix Jr. (Atlanta Falcons), Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers), Drake Maye (New England Patriots), Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears), Bo Nix (Denver Broncos), Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars), Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers), Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers), Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders) and C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans).
Ward does stand out in a weaker quarterback class, especially when six signal callers were taken within the first 12 picks of last year's draft. Ward might be the only quarterback taken in the first 12 picks this year, and possibly even the first round as a whole, so he stands out within his class.
It will soon become his job to stand out among his fellow starting quarterback peers once he enters the league, likely as the No. 1 pick to the Titans.
