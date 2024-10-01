Panthers Sign Former Titans First-Round CB
The Tennessee Titans made the tough decision to move on from former first-round pick Caleb Farley this offseason. At one point in time, he was expected to develop into a No. 1 cornerback for the team.
Unfortunately, after being picked with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, he never developed.
Now, Farley has found a new home.
According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Carolina Panthers have decided to sign Farley. He'll have another chance to turn his career around and develop into being the player that the Titans were hoping he would become.
Farley should have a good opportunity with the Panthers. Carolina has needed help in their secondary in a big way. If he can stay healthy, he could work his way into a role on the field early on in his tenure with the franchise.
During the 12 total games that the cornerback played in Tennessee, he ended up recording just 14 tackles and a defended pass.
Truly, no one knows what to expect from Farley. He has never stayed healthy enough to be on the field for an extended period. The talent is there for him to be a starting caliber cornerback.
It will be interesting to see what the future has in store for Farley. He is still just 25 years old. There are plenty of cornerbacks around the league who have started finding their footing at his age.
Also going in his favor is the fact that he doesn't have much game action wear and tear on his body.
All of that being said, Farley will be a name to keep an eye on moving forward. Perhaps he will be able find his way and become an impact player for the Panthers with his new opportunity.
