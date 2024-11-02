Colorado Star Exactly What Titans Need
The Tennessee Titans are looking to see if their quarterback misfortunes will turn around in the second half of the season.
In the case that they don't, they will likely have a very high pick in next April's 2025 NFL Draft that they can use on one of college football's top signal callers.
Bleacher Report analyst Brent Sobleski believes Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders could be exactly what the Titans are looking for.
"Until proven otherwise, the Titans are looking for a long-term solution behind center. Enter Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. The Buffaloes quarterback continues to put up big numbers, with 961 passing yards and nine total touchdowns over Colorado's last three games," Sobleski writes. "Overall, Sanders has showed marked improvement this season, particularly when pressured. A season ago, Colorado's crumbling offensive line nearly crushed the ascending quarterback. This year, Sanders has been far more efficient against pressure, even though the Buffaloes' blocking can still be problematic at times. More pressure—literally and figuratively—will be applied if Tennessee does select Sanders. He's showed that he can handle it."
Over the course of this season, Sanders has completed 73.3 percent of his passes for 2,591 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions for the Buffaloes as they have made their way back into the AP Top 25 at No. 23.
Some teams may look at Sanders as a glorified prospect because of Deion, his dad and head coach, but Shedeur has done the work necessary to become one of the top quarterbacks in the draft class. Players like Miami's Cam Ward and Penn State's Drew Allar are also making their case to be the top player at the position in the class, but Sanders has a swagger about him that could put him ahead of the pack.
The Titans are getting ready for their Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 12 noon CT.
