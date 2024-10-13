Colts Make Surprising QB Decision vs. Titans
The Tennessee Titans are less than two hours away from kicking off against the Indianapolis Colts. However, there has been a major surprise revealed by the Colts just ahead of kickoff.
Over the last few days, it appeared that second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson would be able to get back on the field this week. That won't end up being the case.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Indianapolis will be starting veteran signal caller Joe Flacco in today's game. Richardson practiced all week, but the Colts have decided to play it safe with their young quarterback.
Going up against Flacco is a little bit of pros and cons situation for the Titans.
They won't have to defend against Richardson's ability to run with the football. But, Flacco has looked much better through the air so far this season than Richardson.
Flacco is coming off of a huge game last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He ended up completing 33 of his 44 pass attempts for 359 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. Even at 39 years old, he is still a major threat through the air.
While fans won't get a chance to watch the second-year quarterback showdown between Will Levis and Richardson, Flacco will still make this an interesting game.
For Tennessee, they need Levis to come through with a big game. He is good to go for today's game despite dealing with a shoulder injury of his own.
Both teams badly need a win this afternoon. The Titans are just 1-3 so far this season, while their AFC South rivals are 2-3. On the outside looking in, this should be a very entertaining game to watch.
Hopefully, Tennessee can come out strong and put pressure on Flacco. He isn't a very mobile quarterback at this stage of his career, which will give the Titans' pass-rush a chance to make some plays.
If Levis can put together a strong performance offensively, Tennessee will have a very good chance to pull off the win.
