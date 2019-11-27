Wednesday Injury Report: The Price of Victory

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans made it look easy in Sunday’s victory over Jacksonville.

Wednesday, it was clear that they paid a price in the 22-point triumph that ran their record to 6-5 and moved them into a second-place tie in the AFC South with their next opponent, the Indianapolis Colts.

Nine players were listed on the week’s first injury report in advance of Sunday’s game at Indianapolis. Eight of them were not on any of last week’s reports and the one who was, offensive lineman Kevin Pamphile, is the only one who did not play against the Jaguars.

Those in some degree of pain include running back Derrick Henry (hamstring), cornerback Adoreé Jackson and defensive lineman DaQuan Jones (ribs). Those three were limited participants in the day’s practice session.

Only two players sat out the entire session.

Two who have been regulars on the injury report throughout the season, tight end Delanie Walker and outside linebacker Cameron Wake, were placed on injured reserve this week (Wake on Tuesday and Walker on Wednesday), which means they won’t appear any more this season. Even without them, the list is long enough.

The complete Titans-Colts injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: Reggie Gilbert, LB (knee) and LeShaun Sims, CB (ankle).

Limited participation: Dane Cruikshank, S (ankle), Derrick Henry, RB (hamstring), Adoreé Jackson, CB (calf), DaQuan Jones, DL (ribs), Joshua Kalu, CB (ankle) and Tajaé Sharpe, WR (hamstring).

Full participation: Kevin Pamphile, OL (knee).

INDIANPOLIS

Did not practice: Mo-Alie Cox, TE (thumb) and Marlon Mack, RB (hand).

Limited participation: Parris Campbell, WR (hand), Clayton Geathers, S (not injury related), T.Y. Hilton, WR (calf), Quenton Nelson, G (hip) and Khari Willis, S (concussion).

Full participation: Rock Ya-Sin, CB (ankle).