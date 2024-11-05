DeAndre Hopkins Honors Titans After First Chiefs TD
It's only been two weeks, but former Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is already showing out for his new team.
The Kansas City Chiefs are fully utilizing Hopkins after acquiring him in a trade last month. In Week 9's Monday Night Football contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Hopkins caught eight passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns in an overtime win.
However, Hopkins hasn't forgotten his time in Tennessee. After his first touchdown, Hopkins saluted his former team with a dance from the popular movie "Remember The Titans."
"It was a shout to Tennessee," Hopkins tweeted. "If u know me u know it’s nothing but love for Nashville. Ran and his crew are like family. Without them, I wouldn’t be here."
Hopkins spoke to reporters about wanting to stay with the Titans despite their struggles during the season. However, he was ultimately traded to the Chiefs for a fifth-round pick in next year's draft. The selection can become a fourth-round pick if the undefeated Chiefs reach the Super Bowl for a third straight year and if Hopkins plays in 60 percent of the team's snaps.
So far through two games, Hopkins has only played in 47 percent, but he is getting acclimated to the team, so there is plenty of room for growth coming within the next few weeks.
If Hopkins plays the way he did during the Chiefs' win against the Bucs, there's a good chance the former Titans receiver will play into that 60 percent threshold, getting Tennessee one step closer to that pick upgrade.
Whether or not the Titans get a fourth- or a fifth-round pick, it's clear that Hopkins enjoyed his time with the organization, which helps the franchise's chances at landing free agents in the coming offseason.
