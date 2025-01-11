Deion Sanders Teases Shedeur’s Interest in Titans
The Tennessee Titans are on the clock heading into the upcoming NFL offseason. After things fell their way, the Titans hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
With that selection, many expect Tennesse to find their new franchise quarterback. Both Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are in contention to be the top pick.
No one knows which direction the Titans will choose to go. Reports have come out that they really like Ward, but the talent of Sanders would be hard to pass on.
One major question about the fit between Sanders and Tennessee has been whether or not he'd have interest in playing with the Titans.
During a recent appearance, Deion Sanders, Shedeur's father, spoke out and teased his son's interest in playing for Tennessee.
He was asked about picture of his son wearing a pair of New York Giants cleats. Deion quickly noted that his son also has Titans' cleats.
You can watch the exchange for yourself as well:
Sanders put together another strong season in 2024 with the Colorado Buffaloes. He completed 74 percent of his pass attempts for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also scored four touchdowns on the ground.
Tennessee has a tough decision ahead of them. Whoever they choose to go with, all eyes will be on the comparison between Ward and Sanders.
Hopefully, the new-look front office is able to make the right choice and find a superstar to lead the franchise forward.
It will be interesting to see where Sanders ends up going. Should the Titans decide to pass on him, he could end up with the Cleveland Browns at No. 2. However, the Giants certainly seem like the most likely team to land Sanders if he slips past No. 1 overall.
