Henry Earns Player of the Week Award

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans started and ended the 2019 season with a Player of the Week.

Running back Derrick Henry was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday for his performance in the Titans’ 35-14 victory at Houston on Sunday.

Henry rushed for 211 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries and became just the third running back to earn the honor this season. Cleveland’s Nick Chubb (Week 4) and Pittsburgh’s James Conner (Week 8) were the only others to do so. Each of the other 14 weeks, the award went to a quarterback, including Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill in Week 14.

Outside linebacker Cameron Wake was AFC Defensive Player of the Week back in Week 1.

This is the second time Henry has claimed the award. He also got in in Week 14 of the 2018 season, when he rushed for a career-high 238 yards and four touchdowns against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A second-round pick in 2015, he is the only NFL player with a 200-yard rushing game in each of the last two seasons. His total against the Texans was second this season to Jacksonville’s Leonard Fournette, who ran for 229 on Sept. 29 against Denver.

With each quarter at Houston, Henry gained more yards than the last. His last rush was a 53-yard touchdown run that gave him 110 rushing yards (on 11 carries) in the fourth. He had 54 yards on eight attempts in the third, 41 yards on nine rushes in the second and six yards on four tries in the first.

He finished the season with 1,540 rushing yards, the fourth-highest total in franchise history and the most by a player during the Titans era (1999-present). He also scored 16 rushing touchdowns, second in franchise history to Pro Football Hall of Famer Earl Campbell’s 19 in 1979.

The Titans (9-7) finished third in the league in rushing offense with 2,223 yards, their most since 2009 when Chris Johnson led the NFL and became the sixth player in history to surpass 2,000 individually.

“I think a lot of things come together,” coach Mike Vrabel said Monday. “I think that to be able to run the football, you’re going to have to have guys that are blocking for you, you’re going to have to have receivers are going in there and getting support. There becomes a comfort level in what we’re doing and the different looks.”