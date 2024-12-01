Lions Sign Former Titans Safety
To begin the 2024 NFL season, the Tennessee Titans had former superstar safety Jamal Adams on their roster. They had hoped that he could rebound and get his career back on track by being one of their starting safeties.
Unfortunately, the marriage between the two parties did not last very long. Adams ended up being released by the Titans and has been a free agent ever since.
Now, Adams has found a new home.
According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions have signed Adams to their practice squad. Adams is eyeing making a run at working his way into a role on the 53-man roster.
Not long ago, Adams was one of the best safeties in football. He was a legitimate star.
Injuries ended up playing a major role in his career taking a downward turn. It's an unfortunate reality, but Adams has not been the same player over the last couple of years.
During his short three-game stint with Tennessee, Adams ended up recording four tackles and no other statistics to note. Back in 2023 with the Seattle Seahawks, he had 48 tackles and two defended passes in nine games.
Adams could end up resurrecting his career with the Lions. They're a legitimate Super Bowl contender and he'll have an opportunity to work his way onto the field in the coming weeks.
At 29 years old, this could very well be Adams' last opportunity to prove himself. If he can make some kind of impact in Detroit, his NFL career could be salvagaed. On the other hand, if he doesn't make an impact, it will be much harder for him to find another contract.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the former Titans' safety can do with his new team.
