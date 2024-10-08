Titans' Rookie Elite in This Critical Area
There haven't been a whole lot of bright spots for the Tennessee Titans thus far this season, but one player in particular has shined: rookie left tackle JC Latham.
As a whole, the Titans' offensive line has been miserable, but Latham has been impressive.
Pro Football Focus has come up with a new stat called "anchor rate," which measures how well offensive linemen handle the bull rush from opponents.
"A couple of weeks ago, we introduced a metric we coined “Anchor Rate,” which measures how often an offensive lineman faces a bull rush and comes out on top," PFF wrote.
Well, Latham has fared incredibly well in this area. He has been bull rushed 16 times, but he has not lost a single one of those battles.
Latham is tied for third in the NFL in this category with Rashawn Slater and Chris Lindstrom.
The Titans selected Latham with the seventh overall pick of the NFL Draft back in April, and they have certainly not regretted their decision.
Obviously, Tennessee has a long way to go in order to completely shore up its offensive line, but drafting the 6-foot-6, 342-pound Latham is a great start.
The Titans were very active during the offseason, signing wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Tyler Boyd, nabbing the best center on the market in Lloyd Cushenberry and also swinging a trade for cornerback L'Jarius Sneed.
However, things have not exactly gone according to plan for Tennessee, which has gotten off to a 1-3 start through the first five weeks of the season (the Titans had a bye this past Sunday).
There is still time for Tennessee to turn things around, but based on how putrid the offense has looked early on, that doesn't appear to be in the cards.
But at least Latham has been stout.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!