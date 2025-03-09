Former Titans Star Could Land Major College Coaching Job
A former Tennessee Titans running back-turned-coach could be on the verge of landing a big role in the college landscape.
According to insider Pete Thamel of ESPN, Tennessee State head coach and former Titans running back Eddie George could soon become the head coach of Bowling Green.
George has been the coach at Tennessee State for the past four seasons but could be in for a change of scenery ahead of the 2025 season. The former Titans back was one of three potential candidates brought in for an interview this past week.
The Bowling Green job became vacant when now-former head coach Scot Loeffler was named quarterback coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, and perhaps George could be the man for the job.
During his time with Tennessee State, he's logged a 24-22 overall record, also being dubbed Big South-OVC Coach of the Year after a 9-3 campaign in 2024.
George was a long-time contributor with the Titans from 1997 to 2003, playing in 128 total games while collecting 2,733 carries, 10,009 rushing yards, and 74 total touchdowns. He also found his way to four Pro Bowl selections and two All-Pro designations in his time with the franchise.
