Former Titans GM Misses Out on Jaguars Job
The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially settled on the five finalists for their general manager opening, and it looks like former Tennessee Titans executive Jon Robinson will not make it to the second round of interviews.
The Jaguars brought Robinson in this past Thursday for an initial interview, but as revealed on Saturday, Jacksonville ultimately decided to go in another direction.
The five finalists for Jacksonville's vacant general manager role are Ian Cunningham, James Gladstone, Jon-Eric Sullivan, Ethan Waugh and Josh Williams.
Robinson was the general manager of the Titans from 2016 to 2022, reaching a 66-48 record during his time with the team, and landing playoff appearances in four seasons.
After being fired at the end of the 2022 season following their 7-10 campaign, he's remained out of the football executive mix before interviewing for the Jacksonville role.
Since Robinson's tenure, Tennessee brought in Ran Carthon as his replacement position from 2023 to 2024, who has since been fired and replaced by Mike Borgonzi.
As for the Jaguars, they should continue to file through their candidates over the coming days. However, don't expect to see the former Titans general manager as a part of the pool.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!