Former Titans Kicker Returns to Jets
Former Tennessee Titans kicker Nick Folk has signed with the New York Jets, the team announced Tuesday morning.
Folk, 40, spent the past two seasons with the Titans following a 2023 trade with the New England Patriots, and he led the league in field-goal percentage each year. He made 96.7 percent (29 of 30) of his field goal attempts in 2023 and 95.5 percent (21 of 22) in 2024. He also made 93.3 percent (28 of 30) of his PATs in 2023 and all 25 of them in 2024.
Despite that, the Titans decided to let Folk walk to free agency this offseason, instead bringing in a younger kicker in 29-year-old Joey Slye.
Now, Folk returns to his old stomping grounds, having previously kicked for the Jets from 2010-16. In that time, the Los Angeles native made 82.2 percent (175 of 213) of his field goal attempts and 99 percent (204 of 206) of his PATs.
Perhaps Folk's most iconic moment as a Jet came in the 2010 Wild Card Round, when he kicked the game-winning field goal to upset Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts. The Jets then upset the top-seeded New England Patriots in the Divisional Round, but lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game. To this day, that is the Jets' last playoff appearance.
The Titans and Jets do not play each other this season, and with both teams being in the middle of deep rebuilds, Folk may not get the chance to face his former team before he inevitably hangs up his cleats.
