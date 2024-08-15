Former Titans DE Announces Retirement
Former Tennessee Titans Ola Adeniyi announced his retirement on his Instagram on Wednesday.
"Today, I can finally say that the journey is over," Adeniyi wrote. "God has a way of showing you when it’s time to pivot and start anew. The 26-year-old me is grateful for what the 20-year-old me accomplished. Now, it’s time for a new chapter. I will forever be grateful to the game that changed not just my life, but my family’s as well. Thank you to the Pittsburgh Steelers for taking a chance on a young Nigerian kid, and to the Tennessee Titans for allowing that kid to grow and develop into a young man. I’m truly excited for what’s next."
Adeniyi spent the first three seasons of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers after they signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo in 2018. Across his time in the Steel City, he appeared in 32 games and had three forced fumbles.
Adeniyi enjoyed the best year of his career in his first season with Tennessee in 2021. The 6-foot-1 defensive end set career highs with 21 tackles, including two for a loss, 2.5 sacks and eight quarterback hits.
Adeniyi saw his playing time cut down significantly in his final season in the NFL, as he only appeared in three games for Tennessee in 2022.
"Football has taken me places I never imagined," Adeniyi wrote. "From earning a full-ride scholarship to playing multiple years in the league, I can walk this earth knowing I’m part of the one percent."
