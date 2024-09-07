Former Titans QB Makes Packers Debut
The Tennessee Titans traded quarterback Malik Willis to the Green Bay Packers, and he had a chance to make an impact on the final two plays of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Sao Paolo.
With six seconds to go, starting quarterback Jordan Love suffered a lower leg injury, which prompted Willis to enter the game.
Willis tried to throw the ball a few yards out of bounds on his first pass, but it fell incomplete, leaving two seconds on the clock. On the final play, Willis was sacked by Eagles pass rusher Zack Baun, ending any potential comeback bid for the Packers.
If Love's injury becomes an issue beyond this week, it could mean that Willis will make his first start for the Packers. Willis made three starts in his rookie season for the Titans back in 2022, but he didn't start any game in 2023 for the team.
The Packers face off against the Indianapolis Colts at home in Week 2, but then the story could get interesting if Willis is needed for Week 3.
In Week 3, the Packers travel to Nashville to face the Titans, where Willis could end up facing his former team.
Willis performed well during training camp, but he ultimately lost the opportunity to be Will Levis' backup to veteran Mason Rudolph, who signed with the team earlier in the offseason.
Love may end up healthy to compete in nine days' time against the Colts, and it could put Willis back on the bench. But it looks like Willis may need to stay fresh and warm in case he is called upon in the coming weeks.
The Titans' season begins this weekend against the Packers' biggest rival, the Chicago Bears, at Soldier Field in the Windy City.
