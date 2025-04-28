All Titans

Former Titans WR Signs With Steelers

The Tennessee Titans are seeing one of their old players sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jeremy Brener

WR Robert Woods: Signed by Texans (previous team: Titans
WR Robert Woods: Signed by Texans (previous team: Titans / George Walker IV / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

A former member of the Tennessee Titans has a new home in the NFL, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

"Source: The #Steelers are signing veteran WR Robert Woods to a 1-year, $2M deal. New target and big-time locker room presence for… whoever their QB ends up being," Rapoport tweeted.

Woods, 33, played for the Titans in 2022, where he recorded 53 catches for 527 yards and two touchdowns in his lone season with the team in Nashville. Before playing for Tennessee, Woods spent his first four NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills, who selected him in the second round of the 2013 draft.

Woods followed his four years in western New York with five seasons playing on the Los Angeles Rams. In 2021, Woods' final season with the team, the Rams won the Super Bowl, though he did not play in the big game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to injury.

For the past two seasons, Woods has been with the AFC South rival Houston Texans, but now he heads to the AFC North, where he will replace new Titans wide receiver Van Jefferson in Pittsburgh's offense.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News