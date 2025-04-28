Former Titans WR Signs With Steelers
A former member of the Tennessee Titans has a new home in the NFL, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
"Source: The #Steelers are signing veteran WR Robert Woods to a 1-year, $2M deal. New target and big-time locker room presence for… whoever their QB ends up being," Rapoport tweeted.
Woods, 33, played for the Titans in 2022, where he recorded 53 catches for 527 yards and two touchdowns in his lone season with the team in Nashville. Before playing for Tennessee, Woods spent his first four NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills, who selected him in the second round of the 2013 draft.
Woods followed his four years in western New York with five seasons playing on the Los Angeles Rams. In 2021, Woods' final season with the team, the Rams won the Super Bowl, though he did not play in the big game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to injury.
For the past two seasons, Woods has been with the AFC South rival Houston Texans, but now he heads to the AFC North, where he will replace new Titans wide receiver Van Jefferson in Pittsburgh's offense.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!