Former Titans DT Finds New NFL Home
NASHVILLE — A former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle found a new football home in the Bay Area after a tryout.
The San Francisco 49ers signed former Titans defensive tackle Shakel Brown on Monday, according to KPRC's Aaron Wilson.
Brown signed with the Titans last offseason as an undrafted free agent. Unfortunately, he never played in a regular season game for the Titans as spent the season on the Injured Reserve list after getting injured in an August 2023 preseason game against the Chicago Bears.
The Titans waived Brown last Tuesday when the team re-signed Marlon Davidson. Brown played in 29 games with five starts during his three seasons at Troy (2020-22). He amassed 58 career tackles, eight tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one pass defensed, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.
If Brown makes the roster he'll have a chance to play for the defending NFC champions. He'll also get to start the season with a recently announced Monday Night Football game against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.
