Former Titans Coach Leading Candidate for Patriots Job
A former member of the Tennessee Titans coaching staff could be in to land a significant job extremely soon.
According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, the New England Patriots are expected to target current Detroit Lions defensive line coordinator/assistant head coach Terrell Williams.
Williams recently joined aboard in Detroit for the 2024 season but was formerly with the Titans from 2018 to 2023 as their defensive line coordinator. Within his time stationed in Tennessee, the team had three playoff appearances, winning the division for two of them.
During that stint, Williams had some considerable success with the team's defensive line. In his six-year stretch with the franchise, he helped hold opposing teams to 10,444 rushing yards, which ranks fourth among the NFL during that period. He also was a part of some solid seasons individually by the Titans' defensive line, helping develop the likes of Denico Autry and Jeffery Simmons.
If hired in New England, Williams will join alongside Titans' former head coach Mike Vrabel to help man the defensive side of the football, reuniting with his former lead during his time in Tennessee.
Nothing's quite official on the hiring front just yet, all signs seem to be hinting at another Titans coaching mind headed to help kickstart a new regime in Foxborough. Expect the dust to settle in the coming days.
