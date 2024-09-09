Packers Name Former Titans QB Starter
Former Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis looks ready to get a starter in Week 2 NFL action.
After being traded to the Green Bay Packers to be Jordan Love's primary backup, Willis is very likely to be on the field for the team this coming weekend against the Indianapolis Colts.
Love went down with a sprained MCL during the team's Week 1 loss. He's expected to miss between three to six weeks, but the Packers are hopeful that he will be back on the sooner portion of that timetable.
On Monday, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur spoke out about his quarterback situation. He stated that "if" Love is forced to miss the game, Willis would be his starter.
Fans will notice the word "if" very clearly in LaFleur's statement. However, there should be no false hope given.
If Love were to get the start against the Colts, it would be a massive shock. The Packers are going to be very careful with their franchise quarterback. A sprained MCL isn't as serious as the injury could have been, but it's not something to play around with either.
Willis has not seen the field much during the regular season.
Throughout his short three-year NFL career, Willis has played in 12 games. He has had a very sparing role in those appearances.
He has thrown 67 total passes, completing 35 of them to go along with 350 yards, no touchdowns, and three interceptions. In addition to his passing numbers, he has recorded 144 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
At 25 years old, this is a huge opportunity for Willis. If he can come in and pick up a win this weekend, he could start turning heads to the talent that made him the No. 86 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
It will be interesting to see what kind of game he has this weekend for Green Bay.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!