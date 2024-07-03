Human Remains Found at Titans Stadium
Human remains were found in the parking lot of the Tennessee Titans' Nissan Stadium on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.
The Nashville Metro Police Department said that the remains were found inside a tent near Lot M. The body was not wrapped in a tarp, but a tarp was found nearby. No foul play is suspected.
According to News Channel 5 Nashville, the person who died was an unhoused man who had not been seen in a couple of days. Police said that those who new him were attempting to locate him. The person has not been identified as of Wednesday afternoon.
"A spokesperson with the Metro Nashville Police Department clarified to NewsChannel 5 that the body wasn't wrapped in a tarp, but there was a tarp covering found near the body," NewsChannel 5 writes.
Police also said that a woman in the area and alerted a bystander to call authorities around noon CT.
A medical examiner will determine the cause of death and identify the remains.
The Titans are currently on break as they await the return of training camp. Following Organized Team Activities and minicamp, the team broke off for a month-long gap as the league takes a break and players get one final down time before the start of the 2024 campaign.
Titans OnSI will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
